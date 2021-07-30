WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The second installment of the Dirt Days festival was touted as a success by festival organizers as visitors from ten states descended on Mingo County last weekend.
“Dirt Days 2021 was a great success. We were completely blown away with the attendance,” Tug Valley Area CVB Executive Director Wes Wilson said. “We had people here from ten states and three of those states represented — Michigan, Delaware and South Carolina — were new.”
Wilson said almost 500 people turned out on Friday and Saturday nights for the mud pit and dirt drag races. During the downtown portion, Wilson said following a slow start on Saturday, the attendance picked up in the afternoon and resulted in a good traffic flow throughout the rest of the day.
“We had 22 vendors downtown and not one of them had a bad thing to say about the festival,” Wilson said. “We received very positive feedback from all of them and several completely sold out of merchandise.”
One of the vendors, Parties and Peonies, even praised Dirt Days in a lengthy post on their Facebook page.
“Never underestimate the power of a small town, especially one in West Virginia. We spent all day Saturday in Williamson and have nothing but great things to say about this place and its people,” the post reads. “We set up as a vendor at Dirt Days and stayed busy from the time we started setting up until the time we pulled out. We met people who have lived in Williamson their entire life, people that returned home just to attend this event and people from out of state that came to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Williamson is truly a best kept secret. We are already looking to next year.”
Wilson also updated the Tug Valley Board of Directors on the success of Dirt Days during their meeting Tuesday afternoon. The CVB voted that night to return Dirt Days to its late April timeframe, setting the 2022 event for April 28 through May 1.
“We definitely want to do it,” said Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, who serves as president of the CVB. “We promised our sister city of Gilbert we would not do anything to interfere with its National TrailFest when we began Dirt Days.”
The festival was canceled last year and forced to move later into the summer this year because of restrictions and protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Tug Valley continues to pour its passion toward our greatest opportunity: trail and adventure tourism,” Wilson said. “We can’t wait to do this soon again and will keep everyone posted.”