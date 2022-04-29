Dirt Days underway in Williamson, WV

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The third annual Dirt Days festival got underway on April 28 with registration and open riding.
The four-day event will run through May 1 in the western portion of downtown Williamson with the majority of activities being April 29 and 30. Dirt Days is the first ATV and dirt bike event on the events calendar for the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Williamson.
Traditionally held in the main downtown area, the event has been moved a few blocks this year and activities will be held on First Avenue between Prichard and Dickenson streets.
The locale puts the street festival and concert stage portions of Dirt Day almost adjacent to the mud pit and drag racing areas. This location is also much closer to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Trail 10 entrance and the city's ATV parking area.
“We wanted to put everything together in a more convenient location,” Tug Valley Area CVB Vice President Tonya Webb told the Williamson City Council when she appeared before the body to request permission to move the festival. “This will keep the main downtown area open and allow all our events to be in one central location. Also, it will create more activity in that area. Sometimes the businesses in that section of downtown feel left out because all our events are usually in the central section. We think it will be a good change for our riders, people attending the event, our vendors and our local businesses.”
Webb said Dirt Days is experiencing significant growth this year. Both rider pre-registration and the number of vendors has more than doubled this year.
“We have vendors signed up from all over the country,” Webb said. “We have something for everyone. There will be food and some unique items. We also have local vendors with great products. The mud pit will be back along with the drag racing that was very popular last year. It will be a fun time for all.
“I have been taking a lot of phone calls, answering a lot of emails, social media messages and so forth, and we are seeing an influx in first time visitors this year,” she continued. “This is exciting news because not only is it their first time in the Tug Valley Area, but it's a lot of the riders first time on the Hatfield McCoy Trail system as well. I think this is a great way to get introduced to one of the best trail systems in the nation and we hope they love it so much they will return for more!.”
This year's live concert will feature Cody Clayton Eagle on both Friday and Saturday nights, Webb said. Eagle is a West Virginia native from Morgantown and was a golden ticket winner on the television music show “American Idol” in 2019. Eagle will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 29 and 30.
He will also have a meet and greet at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew beginning at noon on April 29 and at 1 p.m. on April 30. Each of these events will be followed by a short acoustic set.
“We truly hope everyone takes the opportunity to come out and enjoy all the incredible vendors, free music entertainment, watch the drag race and all the recreational activities Dirt Days has to offer,” Webb said. “There is something for everyone to enjoy.”