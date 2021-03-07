As the flood waters recede, the cleanup begins for many in the region.
Before you begin the cleanup though, officials want you to assess and document damages done to your property.
“We would ask people to take pictures and document damages and most importantly, contact my office,” Doug Tackett, Pike County Emergency Management Director said. “This becomes very important as we assess the cost for us to make a formal request for disaster assistance.”
State lawmakers are also urging residents affected by the flooding and the recent ice storms, that hit earlier, to report damages.
31st District State Sen. Phillip Wheeler, 92nd District Rep. John Blanton, 94th District Rep. Angie Hatton, 95th District Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty and 93rd District Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick are all urging constituents to document damage with McCormick urging residents to “keep all receipts of items purchased relating to flooding, even for a bottle of water.”
In Pike County, Tackett is asking residents to contact his office by calling, (606) 432-0210, to report damage to both private and public property.
“This will help us on damage assessment that is required to meet the state threshold for assistance and for a federal declaration from the president that will allow FEMA to come in and help,” Tackett said.
