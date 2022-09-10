More than a month after devastating flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky, churches and out-of-state relief teams are continuing to respond.
A Virginia-based missionary team called Christ in Action has been deployed to the First Christian Church on Chloe Road in Pike County.
Christ in Action Director of Operations Chris Zitzmann said the team has been stationed at the church for about two weeks.
“We have been set up here at the First Christian Church as this is where we were called to serve,” said Zitzmann. “We have sent relief teams to various areas in Pike and Knott counties.”
The Bible says to let your light shine before men, said Zitzmann, and that is what Christ in Action is here to do.
“We show love in a practical, tangible way to those who have lost hope so that our light shines for people to see,” said Zitzmann. “We must work to bring flood victims hope so we can point them to Jesus during this trying time in their lives.”
Zitzmann said Christ in Action deploys volunteers to communities across America and has a wide range of ever-increasing capabilities to respond to natural or manmade disasters.
“We have crews that can serve up to 15,000 meals per day,” said Zitzmann. “We also have chainsaws to clear out fallen trees, skid steers and excavators to remove debris and commercial portable generators.”
Zitzmann said volunteers have seen homes that could not be saved, and it is heartbreaking when homes have to be torn down.
“We treat homes for mold, remove trees, remove debris, sheetrock and insulation tear-out and spray mud out of homes,” Zitzmann said. “There are homes that are just beyond salvage and sometimes the owner wants to be there when we have to tear them down and sometimes, they don’t. We do have ordained first-responder chaplains who minister to the spiritual and emotional needs of flood victims.”
Zitzmann said he understands individuals and organizations are moving into the next phase of the disaster.
“We are here on the ground,” said Zitzmann. “As a relief team we feel it’s important that flood victims know we are here to help them. There are people who are still stranded in their homes down in hollows that need help.”
Zitzmann said Christ in Action is partnering with Connection Church in Pikeville, as they have played a huge role in clean up and ministry efforts during this disaster.
“We have had many volunteers and partners to join this missionary ministry,” said Zitzmann. “The Connection Church has been partnered with us since we arrived, and they do an awesome job.”
Zitzmann said Christ in Action is expecting at least 20 more registered volunteers to arrive in the next week.
“The volunteer teams start the day with prayer, then we fill out work orders, look over assessments and then they go out around 8 a.m. and spend the day helping where they are needed the most,” Zitzmann said. “We look for more volunteers in the following weeks.”
CIA is also accepting volunteers who live in the area, said Zitzmann.
“To become a volunteer, a person needs to be at least 18 years old and have work clothes, a driver’s license and work boots,” said Zitzmann. “We will come out to meet the need, flood victims just need to come to the church and fill out forms.”
Flood victims can file for assistance at the First Christian Church at Chloe from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.