Pike TV held a premiere of its first full-length, in-house produced documentary “Shaped By Fire” Feb. 25 at the Riverfill 10.
The documentary chronicles the Pikeville Fire Department.
“We started filming for this project back in September 2021 and we finally have the premiere in February 2022,” David Lee Chapman, Pike TV channel manager said. “This was a project that my predecessor Ronnie Hylton wanted to do but couldn’t due to our busy schedule, but we have been able to hire a couple of people and we decided now was the time to put a spotlight on the heroes we all know.
“This was definitely a team effort,” Chapman said. “We have so much footage that we didn’t use that we can make another documentary.”
Patrick Bentley, chief of Pikeville FD said the film was amazing.
“I had approached Pike TV about doing a recruitment video and it grew into something like this,” Bentley said. “It makes me proud of all my guys and this isn’t a short film, it's a full 90-minute documentary.
“The Pike TV guys did a wonderful job,” Bentley said. “Above and beyond my expectations.”
Chapman said that additional viewings are being planned and in late April, the documentary will be shown during the University of Pikeville Film and Media Arts festival but the date hasn’t been set.
Chapman said the next documentary project is to chronicle the Pikeville Police Department.
“We plan to begin filming that in the next month or so,” Chapman said.