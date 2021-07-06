Pike County libraries will be hosting registration events for the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program during the month of July.
The Imagination Library is a program country music artist Dolly Parton started several years ago to help combat childhood illiteracy in America.
The Imagination Library sends age-appropriate books in the mail every month to children under the age of 5 at no cost to the family.
The events in Pike County will give the opportunity to children under 5 with a Pike County address to be signed up for the program.
According to a Facebook post, the program is being made possible by the Friends of the Pike County Library District, the Pike County Early Childhood Council, the Kiwanis Club and Food City.
At the registration events, parents may register their child and pick up a copy of their welcome book, “The Little Engine that Could.” Other activities will occur during the registration events.
Registration events are scheduled and will begin July 16 at the Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Other registration events include: Elkhorn City Public Library July 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pikeville Public Library July 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Phelps Public Library July 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Belfry Public Library July 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Pike County Public Library on Lee Avenue July 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.