Battling a continuing low blood supply that has plagued blood centers across the nation, Kentucky Blood Center is providing donors more reason than ever to donate this summer with the unveiling of its “Summer Getaway Giveaway” promotion, KBC said in a statement.
Donors who give blood this summer will be eligible to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4 and an all-inclusive Jamaican vacation. KBC will once again offer its summer vehicle giveaway, this year giving all donors 18 and older who register between May 23 and Sept. 10 the chance to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4. Donors who get out early this summer and register to donate May 23 through July 4 at a KBC mobile blood drive or donor center will also be entered to win a five-night, six-day vacation package for two to the Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
The winner of the vacation package will be announced after July 4.
With KBC registering less than 75 percent of the 400 daily donors it needs to supply the more than 70 hospitals it serves through first quarter of 2022, the current shortage is especially worrisome when donation numbers historically drop off during the summer, the statement said.
Donors who donate in May and June will also receive a limited-edition KBC trucker hat.
Pikeville Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, in the May Tower second floor atrium, located at 911 South Bypass Road, Pikeville
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit, kybloodcenter.org, or call, (800) 775-2522.