After months of questions with few answers regarding the food giveaway program in Elkhorn City, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) is currently seeking sponsorships to open a facility in Elkhorn City.
According to their mission statement, EKDC is a “faith-based charitable organization that finds and fills the needs of struggling people across eastern Kentucky’.
For more than 30 years, current Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor has been providing food, some clothing and medical equipment supplies to residents.
That project came into question after the mayor’s use of city facilities for the food giveaway was challenged.
Since November, the program has been denied access to items to giveaway due to the lingering issue.
Now, EKDC is looking at Elkhorn City as it’s next project to locate an outlet.
“This is prayer being answered,” Suzanne Bailey, Elkhorn City Clerk said. “We’ve been hoping and praying that someone or some group would open in Elkhorn and after several meetings, it looks like it's finally going to happen.”
The EKDC currently operates a facility on Hibbard Street in Pikeville.
Volunteers staff the Pikeville location and volunteers will be needed for the proposed Elkhorn City location as well.
EKDC is currently seeking sponsorships to help secure a location in Elkhorn City.
For more information you may call the Pikeville EKDC location at, (606) 766-3434, or call Elkhorn City Hall at, (606) 754-5080.
