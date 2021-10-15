Break repair work is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18, at 7 a.m. on Ky. 194 near Stopover in Pike County. The work location is at milepoint 70.75, 1.55 miles south of the intersection of Ky. 194 and Ky. 2059.
The work zone area is located between the portable traffic signals already on site. Work will continue until 5 p.m. each day and is expected to take one week to complete, weather permitting. During working hours, the temporary signals will be turned off and flaggers will control traffic. School buses and emergency vehicles will be accommodated when needed.
District 12 asks that drivers obey the flaggers, traffic signals and speed limits to prevent accidents within the work zone.