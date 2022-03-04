Lincoln Road Roastery, a beloved regional cold brew coffee company, has opened a new Pikeville location for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and it has introduced a brand new taproom to offer new drinks to the public.
On Feb. 24, the Lincoln Road Roastery opened its new Pikeville location at 389 Hambley Boulevard, which features a brand new cold brew taproom, which owners said will help them make more variety of drinks for customers.
“We’ve been making cold brew for so long and I’ve been in the beverage industry for a long time so the vision has always been to have this physical space where we have sort of like a cold brew taproom,” said founder and co-owner Ryan Jones.
Lincoln Road Roastery started in West Virginia in 2015, with Jones making cold brew coffee and selling it in mason jars to locals in the area. Soon, the company expanded to create a physical “roastery” location in Pikeville in 2018, which was previously located at the former restaurant, The Blue Raven, in downtown.
When the pandemic hit, he said, The Blue Raven closed, and Lincoln Road Roastery decided to focus more on e-commerce, selling coffee beans direct to consumers and increasing its volume of wholesale distributors. All the while, Jones said, many people asked them when they planned to reopen to in-person traffic. They finally announced their decision to reopen on Feb. 23, the day for the official reopening, through a company post on Facebook.
“We kept it a secret for a long time,” Jones said. “We thought, ‘Let’s announce (the reopening) the day before we open and see what happens.’ What happened was that the post kind of went viral and we were slammed last week. It was extremely exciting to see that the concept is going to work here, and we’re happy to be back open. It’s great to see all the faces we used to see in our shop downtown, and now we have a unique spot where people can come enjoy it.”
Now, at the new taproom, there are seven taps that offer a variety of drink options, including nitro coffee, sparkling tea and kombucha, though the kombucha will be available in coming weeks. They also sell their coffee beans, Ashevile tea boxes, hand-crafted beverages in their cooler and CBD products that are sourced locally. Jones emphasized how he likes to promote and sell locally-sourced products and ingredients for their company.
“We find ways to source unique products for folks that don’t have access to it as easily,” Jones said. “It’s important to us (to source locally) because you have to have people to support you to be sustainable, and if we can support another business and help them, then we feel really good about that. Our sort of mantra is, ‘Drink good coffee and do good things,’ and sourcing local ingredients and local products regionally, that’s part of us doing good things for our community.”
Jones clarified that Lincoln Road Roastery is currently not a full-service coffee shop, and they specialize in cold brew. Therefore, if people want hot coffee, he encouraged them to support FaithLife Market in downtown Pikeville.
Lincoln Road’s plans for the future don’t stop at this new taproom. Jones said they plan to build an outdoor space that will be a kind of augmented art gallery, where customers can sit and drink outside while surrounded by murals and plants. Eventually, they also hope to create a venue where they can host entertainment for their customers.
“This space is going to be awesome when it gets done,” Jones said.
Lincoln Road Roastery’s new Pikeville location is located at 389 Hambley Boulevard, and its hours are currently 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more information, email, info@lincolnroadcoffee.com, visit, www.lincolnroad.coffee, or visit the “Lincoln Road Roastery” Facebook page.