As fall arrives, so does the flu season and this year the flu season could be more severe with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pikeville Medical Center’s Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass is urging people who may normally not get a flu vaccination to get one this year.
“COVID-19 has created a lot of fear and anxiety about coming to the hospital and to offices to receive care,” Dr. Fadi said. “Here at Pikeville Medical Center we’re trying to find alternative options and trying to find solutions to the problems ...”
PMC is providing drive-through flu vaccinations and COVID-19 testing.
“We are finding the drive-through is an excellent way to get people to come and get vaccinations,” Fadi said. “We want people to get their vaccination to protect themselves now before the flu season arrives.”
The drive-through vaccinations helps relieve the fears many people have regarding COVID-19.
“If you look at all the studies, anything outdoors from COVID-19 there is definitely less chance of contracting COVID-19,” Fadi explained. “This is a perfect example, you’re completely outdoors and people with full protective gear on to protect people from getting or spreading infections.”
With the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the upcoming flu season, Dr. Fadi is stressing the importance of getting a flu vaccination.
“My concern is when you have COVID-19 intersecting with the flu season,” Fadi said. “We know flu has a vaccine and you can protect yourself so we are asking people to get their vaccination to protect themselves from the flu and help prevent people from getting both infections together.”
Fadi urges people to remember to socially distance, wear masks and practice frequent hand washing practices as these actions help prevent the spread of both infections.
In Pikeville, the PMC drive-through flu vaccinations and COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-through is located next to PMC Family Practice Center near the Landmark Inn. For other locations and times, you can check PMC’s Facebook page or website. Most insurances are accepted for the flu vaccinations or you can pay $30.
The COVID-19 testing remains free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.