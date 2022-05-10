The Classic Driving Miss Daisy stage production is set to open at the Appalachian Center for the Arts in downtown Pikeville on May 13 and have performances through May 22.
“Driving Miss Daisy,” a one-act play, won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for drama. It is the story of a friendship that develops over a 25-year period between Daisy Werthan, an elderly Jewish widow living in Civil-Rights era Atlanta, and Hoke Coleburn, the African American chauffeur who her son hires for her.
Miss Daisy is played by Debra Taylor of Norton, Virginia, who has been acting since she was six years old.
The first production Debra remembers acting in was an older play, “The Thread that Runs So True,” about mountain people and relationships. She said she also worked at Trail of Lonesome Pine Outdoor Theater in Big Stone Gap, Virginia ,and was assistant director there, directing shows and working with children in summer camps.
Debra didn’t have to try out for the part of Miss Daisy.
“I was recommended by someone who knew my work very well, I am glad to be a part of the cast,” she said. “I love this role and this play because it is a story of overcoming classes and race and experiencing growth and of friendship. The story in this play is relevant, especially in certain pockets of the south and the country.”
Hoke’s character is played by Robert King Jr., who lives in Georgia and is originally from Austin, Texas. King said he has played the role five times.
“Every time I play in this show I find something new and one thing that makes this show super special is that Hoke came from not knowing how to read, meager means and then getting to know someone in his eyes, like Miss Daisy who is wealthy and upper class, he learns that they really are equal,” he said.
Robert loves the historical part of Driving Miss Daisy.
“I love Dr. Martin Luther King’s role, hearing the speech goes with the story line, where he is trying to heal the racial divide,” Robert said, “Daisy being Jewish is also a victim of racism. The temple she attends is bombed. The bombing of a Jewish temple happened in real life in Birmingham where six girls were killed. The incident in the play brings Daisy into Hoke’s world for a change and she could see through his eyes.”
Eric Buckley, the App’s director of Education and Outreach, said he believes there is far more that unites us than divides us in this nation and the App believes “Driving Miss Daisy” has a relevant message.
“Right now there’s a lot of strife and challenges when it comes to hearing each other. It seems things such as race, politics, and religion can often separate people,” he said. “But, with Driving Miss Daisy, those subjects in the play, the script does such a good job getting the point across with humor and humanity.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for veterans and $15 for children (5-17). For more information, visit, theapparts.org.