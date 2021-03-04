A Pike County man and Virginia woman were arrested recently on charges including public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to court documents, on Feb. 25, officers with the Pikeville Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on Cassidy Boulevard in reference to two possibly intoxicated individuals in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, the citation said, officers made contact with the individuals, identified as Jennifer F. Cantrell, 41, of Long Branch Road, Rowe, Virginia, and Michael B. Casey, 35, of Sportswood, Phelps, who appeared intoxicated and were in a vehicle together with a two-year-old child.
According to a citation by Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman, an open air search of the vehicle was conducted by the police K9, which alerted to the scent of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Upon a search of the vehicle, the citation said, a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance identified as marijuana was located on top of the center console, within reach of the juvenile. In addition, Kranzman wrote, he located an improperly marked prescription bottle inside Cantrell’s purse which contained different prescription drugs, including suboxone, and two pieces of plastic straws containing a pill-like residue.
According to a separate citation by Officer Josh Tackett, Casey admitted to ownership of the marijuana.
Both were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Cantrell was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified). Casey was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a minor.
