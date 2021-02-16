A Pike County duo was arrested on charges including trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine after Kentucky State Police troopers on patrol noticed a vehicle without registration in the parking lot of a local business.
According to court documents, on Feb. 11, Kentucky State Police troopers Adam Pierce and Daniel Saylor were patrolling the Robinson Creek area when they observed a vehicle without a visible registration plate running in the parking lot of the Dollar General store at Robinson Creek.
Pierce wrote that the troopers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Jerry Riley, 44, of Powells Creek Road, Pikeville, and the driver, Lealashae Sargent, 30, of Coon Branch, Pikeville.
Sargent, the citation said, initially gave the officers a false name and did not have a valid driver’s license. The troopers found a small quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine and, the citation said, Riley was found to be in possession of $900 in cash in small bills. Pierce wrote that he also found several small plastic baggies and a bank card belonging to Riley on Sargent’s person.
Both were placed under arrest and, upon arrival at the Pike County Detention Center, jail personnel identified Sargent. When she was searched at the jail, Pierce wrote, PCDC personnel found a quantity of methamphetamine on her person.
Riley was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
Sargent was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer false identifying information, being a fugitive from another state, driving on a suspended license, traffic charges and failure to appear in court.
