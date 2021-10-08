A Pike County duo was charged with, among other crimes, trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine after a search warrant was served Oct. 6 at an Elkhorn City residence.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sheldon Thomas, on Oct. 6, he and other KSP officers served a search warrant at the Right Fork of Road Creek residence of Seth Bennett Wellman, 44, and found Wellman and Rachael Blackburn, 40, of Right Fork of Island Creek, in the garage of the residence.
During the search of the residence, the citation said, officers found suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and suspected marijuana, all stored in multiple different bags or containers. The method of storage, Thomas wrote, is “indicative of drug trafficking.”
Thomas wrote that officers also found a large sum of U.S. currency and multiple sets of digital scales in the residence, along with multiple pills suspected to be Gabapentin.
Both Blackburn and Wellman were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Blackburn was charged with failure to appear in court, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wellman was charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, the charges are not the only drug trafficking charges Wellman is facing. Documents show Wellman was indicted twice in February on multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs, linked to incidents in November and December of last year. A hearing in both cases is set for next week.