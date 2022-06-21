A Stopover duo was indicted by a Pike grand jury recently on charges related to an incident in April in which, Kentucky State Police said, a robbery victim was tied up and the mattress upon which he was placed was set on fire.
The grand jury indicted Timothy Lell, 43, and Jessica May, 28, both of Camp Creek Road, Stopover, on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree arson, kidnapping and theft related to the April 8 incident.
Lell was arrested shortly after the incident, however May’s first charges in connection with the incident came through the indictment.
According to earlier court documents, on April 8, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matthew Cornett responded to a report of a burglary at the former Majestic-Knox Creek Elementary. The victim had been living in the building, the documents said, when Lell broke in.
Police said the victim was tied up with electrical wire and palced on a mattress, which was then set on fire.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said the victim was able to get free enough to go to a nearby residence and make the report.
“He managed to get his feet undone but could not get his hands untied,” he said.
Documents said multiple items were taken, including an ATV, a large radio system and a large amount of tools.
Slone said that officers, acting on a tip, went to Lell’s property and saw, in plain sight in a building, an ATV matching the description of the one stolen from the former elementary school.
After obtaining a warrant, Slone said, police entered the building and found items that had been stolen.
During the course of the investigation, Slone said, May was identified as the second person involved in the incident.
“We knew from the beginning there was a woman involved,” he said, adding it was found that May was heavily involved in the incident. “She helped tie him up and helped get the items out.”
Slone said drugs were involved in the incident.
“(Lell and May) were on meth and pills supposedly,” Slone said.
The most serious of the charges — first-degree arson — is a class A felony, which carries a sentence of between 25 years and life in prison.