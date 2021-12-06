A Pike County man and woman were indicted by a grand jury this week on three counts of violating graves related to the alleged damage of and theft from gravesites at a Pike graveyard, including the grave of a fallen Kentucky State Police trooper.
The grand jury this week returned the indictment charging Douglas M. Gooslin, 45, and Kristie Bentley, 43, both of Pinson Road, Belfry, on the charges, which are class D felonies, each of which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years if they’re convicted.
According to court documents, Bentley and Gooslin were observed stealing several items from multiple graves at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Huddy, Kentucky.
Upon making contact with Bentley and Gooslin at their Pinson Road, Belfry, residence on June 10, the citation said, Kentucky State Police found and recovered more than $2,000 worth of gravesite decorations. The recovered items had been stolen from the graves of fallen Trooper Jonathan Leonard, his mother, Karen Leonard, and Tyler Williams over a period of approximately three years, the citation said.
During the thefts, court documents said, Bentley and Gooslin damaged both property at the cemetery and the gravesites.