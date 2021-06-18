A local duo was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pikeville last week to serve years in federal prison for their involvement in trafficking methamphetamine.
According to court documents, on June 11, Johnny Varney, 46, who has addresses listed in court documents as Raccoon and Lovely (in Martin County), and Sherry Williamson, 51, of Runyons Branch Road, Pinsonfork, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell.
According to court documents, between November 2018 and December 2018, the duo worked together to distribute the drug locally. Williamson, according to a plea agreement, drove Varney to Cincinnati to obtain approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine on behalf of a large-scale distributor in Pike County.
The duo, the agreement said, picked up approximately 1 pound of meth on that trip. The large-scale distributor, according to court documents, was going to distribute the drug in Pike County and in Mingo County, West Virginia.
According to court documents, Williamson made the one trip, and Varney made a total of three different trips to obtain approximately a pound of the drug each time.
Court documents show that Caldwell sentenced Varney to 48 months in prison, with four years of supervised release, and sentenced Williamson to 28 months in prison, with three years of supervised release to follow.
According to court documents, both were ordered to be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, with Williamson being held in the Pike County Detention Center as of presstime June 16.