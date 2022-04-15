Hailing from Tullahoma, Tennessee, country musician Dustin Lynch has managed to capture an audience more than five million strong. Now a decade into a successful career, will be returning to the Appalachian Wireless Arena, where he first played 10 years ago.
According to Lynch, playing during Hillbilly Days was almost like a 10-year celebration of his first show there and the time period wherein he saw his first major breakthrough with his single “Cowboys and Angels” reaching number two on Billboard’s U.S. Hot Country Songs and later being certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Lynch said Pikeville was a special place and it felt full-circle to be returning there now, remembering the nervousness of he and his band then and reflecting on how those feelings had now been replaced with confidence in the show they provide.
Those small town roots, Lynch said, make him feel a connection with places like Pikeville and the lifestyles of the people that live there, which he called a “privilege” when he compared our region to the perception of the town in which he grew up, which, by most standards, would be a small town anywhere else in the nation but was considered the big city in its rural region because it “had an Applebee’s,” although it had a population of approximately 19,000.
“Even if we move around as kids and young adults, where we grow up at and what we experience in those formative years, we take with us for the rest of our lives and, for me, it was Tullahoma until I moved to Nashville. It was a great town. We were a small town, but we were the bigger town just because we had an Applebee’s,” Lynch said.
“It was a great spot to grow up in, three lakes within 15 minutes of town and so I grew up on the water, grew up outside and outdoors, man, and had a great childhood, did a lot of cool stuff. Looking back now, I was pretty privileged to have the opportunity to learn how to hunt and fish and ski, and all of that fun stuff as a kid,” Lynch said. “That place and those images, memories and flashbacks are still there and are kind of what I pull from in my lyrics when I’m writing songs.”
Lynch spoke highly of the Appalachian Wireless Arena and Pikeville and said that the arena makes Pikeville a unique city.
“Pikeville’s a unique town, man, to have a nice arena like that, I don’t want to say it’s rare, but it’s definitely unique for a smaller town and we’ve played that arena 10 years ago, so this is kind of our 10 year anniversary to come back and play Hillbilly Days,” Lynch said. “We’ve had a lot of new music and a lot of success through those 10 years and we’re excited to bring all of those hits that our fans have given us back to the arena there. We had just had (Cowboys and Angels) and it was getting kind of scary for us, man, we were doing a lot of new exciting things and firsts that were just scary. It’s like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe all of this is happening,’ it’s all we ever dreamed of doing, and you’re just trying to hang on for dear life.
“I will say it’s a lot more fun later in your career, because as you do things, you become more comfortable with them and get to smell the roses as they’re flying by,” Lynch said, saying that the lifestyle of being a successful recording and touring artist doesn’t change as much as you’d think about how one feels about their job as an entertainer.”
Lynch said the size of the venue doesn’t impact what he’s trying to accomplish.
“The goal is still the same, and you mentioned it, I got my start in my hometown and moved to Nashville and lower Broadway, the goal is to entertain and give people a memory and provide an atmosphere where they can make some fun memories and forget about the real world for a little bit with you,” Lynch said, referencing the start that most musicians get in small town dive bars and intimate venues and that there isn’t much difference in what it is a musician does when they reach those arenas and larger venues.
“That doesn’t change, you know, we’ve got arenas, amphitheaters, NFL football stadiums, and MLB baseball parks, opening for other acts, but the goal is still the same, it’s that connection with somebody, in their eyes, and that atmosphere of nothing else matters but the moment and that’s what’s so special about live music and concerts, and definitely. that’s what we’re going to bring up there with the Party Mode Tour, I can promise you that,” Lynch said.
Lynch said that his success, with more than five million monthly Spotify listeners and with songs that have more than 250 million streams, hasn’t diminished his hunger to create and improve.
“Even more so now than ever, I’ve got to be honest with you. The challenge, and I think it was something that was instilled in me early in life, I was a competitive golfer and that’s a me versus me sport, you know, there’s no shortstop you can blame something on,” Lynch said. “It’s yourself, so everyday, I wake up and I say, ‘Okay, how can we get better, how can we put on a better show, how can I write a more impactful song,’ and I think the guys that have long careers ... they never lose that drive. Take Kenny Chesney for example, he’s playing stadiums, multiple nights in a row at some of them, but I promise you he’s trying to figure out how to do another one. He’s trying to figure out how to turn two nights in Boston into three nights.
“So, that drive never goes away, it’s a fun and challenging game, and we’ve got a long ways to go, man,” Lynch continued, adding that his band and crew were the best of the best. “I know this, we put on a show that deserves a bigger stage, it really does. My band and crew are the best of the best, and it’s up to me to provide songs that people want to come see live and buy a ticket for, so that’s the challenge for me, is trying to come up with that music and also, being in the shape to hit the stage and put on the best show I can.”
According to Lynch, that confidence is in equal measure to what he hopes is humility and gratitude for the people that really make it possible, the fans and attendees that give him a job.
“I’m humble, and appreciative and I feel very blessed, and I’m very grateful for where we are and the success we’ve had is mindblowing,” Lynch said. “It’s all for the fans and reaching as many people as we can and touching as many people as we can with our music, and, with that in mind, I know good things are going to happen, because we’re going to continue to strive to put out the best music possible and put on the best shows we can. There’s that challenge of proving to yourself that you can go bigger and better. We only get one life, so, why not strive to hit the top of the mountain that you’re supposed to hit.”
Lynch said that he would want anyone who was on the fence about attending the Party Mode Tour at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Apr. 21 to come give he and his band a chance to prove to them that it was a worthwhile experience.
“This is a tour that I would ever have dreamed up and we’ve been working on this show for months, and what we’ve ended up with is a very involved, interactive, inclusive show, where the people in the crowd are just as big of a part of the show as I am and my band members are on stage,” Lynch said. “So, if folks are on the fence, I’d say, I promise you, you haven’t seen one like this, and I know for a fact that you’re going to have fun and dance and if you come with somebody, you’re going to have fun together, and if you come as a single guy or girl, you’re probably going to meet somebody and have fun with them. So, come with open arms and just embrace it. We’re really proud of this show and hope that everybody loves it just as much as we do.”
Dustin Lynch will be taking the stage to engage Party Mode at 8 p.m. on April 21 at the arena.
If you’re interested in purchasing tickets to the Party Mode Tour 2022 or streaming Lynch’s most recent single “Party Mode,” visit his website online at, www.dustinlynchmusic.com, or check your preferred streaming platform for access to his music. \
To purchase tickets locally and check out this and other events at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, visit, www.appalachianwirelessarena.com.