Primary election day in Pike County is May 17.
Beginning May 12, the early voting process will begin at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 126 Main Street in Pikeville.
Times for early voting are:
May 12 12 Noon — 8 p.m.
May 13 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
May 14 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.
On election day, voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. — 6 p.m.. If you are in line at a voting center at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
There will be 17 voting centers open across the county for the primary election and voters can vote at any location of their choice. Voters need to bring an identification with them.
Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor said for this election, due to COVID restrictions being lifted, her office was able to have 17 voting centers open for residents.
Voting centers will be located at the following locations:
Blue Goose Gym — Hambley Boulevard
Myers Towers — Hambley Boulevard
Coal Run Community Center — 105 Church Street
Sardis Association Building — 180 Brushy School Road
Shelby Valley High School — 125 Douglas Parkway
Long Fork Community Center — 2068 Long Fork Road
Dorton Elementary School — 217 Dorton Jenkins Highway
Elkhorn City Hall — 395 Patty Loveless Drive
East Ridge High School — 19471 Lick Mountain Road
Pike Central High School — 1901 U.S. 119 N
Millard Grade School — 5724 East Shelbiana Highway
Ashcamp Community Building — 10381 Elkhorn Creek Road
McCoy Athletic Center — 11580 Phelps 632 Road
Kimper School — 8151 State Highway 194 E
Majestic Fire Department — 51783 State Highway 194 E
Belfry High School — 27678 U.S. Highway 119
Bevins School — 17276 E Big Creek Road
Taylor said she urges everyone to get out and cast their vote.
Taylor is hopeful that the new voting machines the Pike County Fiscal Court recently approved to be purchased will be in before the general election in November 2022.
“We will have to train poll workers if the machines come in for the general election and we hope to have more precincts opened by then too,” Taylor said.