The East Kentucky Rising Benefit concert for flood relief victims took place on Aug. 12.
East Kentucky Dream Center Director Rachel Dotson said a committee decided the proceeds will be donated directly to the East Kentucky Dream Center.
“The Dream Center will be there for people even after the flood,” said Dotson. “Someone may need a pair of eyeglasses or a mattress, or maybe even sheetrock, and the Dream Center can make that happen with these funds.”
Dotson said a lot of people came together to make this event happen.
“We want to thank everyone for participating in the benefit, especially our bands that played music without pay, Mountain Top Media, Jeremy Justice and Dusty Layne,” said Dotson “Hillbilly Christmas in July did what is called a 50/50 raffle, and they donated the proceeds. We also want to thank (the Shelby Valley High School cheerleaders) for standing out there holding the donation buckets for us.
“We raised $20,000 in sponsorship money, thanks to Appalachian Wireless Arena, Appalachian Wireless, (University of Pikeville), City of Pikeville, (Pikeville Medical Center), Pit Stop Express, United Medical (Group) and KFC,” Dotson said.
Performing artists included Laid Back Country Picker, Coaltown Dixie, Brittany Avery, The Swagtones, Austin Collins, Johnny Pop Day, Logan Hall, Bek & The Starlight Revue, Dan Deel and Mountain Mama Jam.
The Gibson guitars and remaining items are still on auction until noon, Aug. 19. The items can be viewed on the “East KY Rising” Facebook page.
The guitars are signed by Nashville Country Music Stars including Ashley McBryde, Lorrie Morgan, Suzzie Boggus, Sammy Kershaw, Terrie Clark, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Roe and Chris Stapleton.
One Gibson guitar has already been auctioned off to Joey and Charlotte Collins for $2,700.