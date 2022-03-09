Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) and the East Kentucky Science Center and Varia Planetarium (EKSC) has announced the East KY Regional Science and Engineering Fair will be held on the Prestonsburg Campus of BSCTC on March 12.
The East KY Regional Science and Engineering Fair (EKRSEF) is an annual regional science fair for students in grades four through twelve who win first place at their school fair. Counties that are eligible to participate include: Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.
Projects will be awarded per category during the awards ceremony after all judges’ scores have been tallied. All projects will receive a participation ribbon. The top three ranking projects in each category will receive a first, second and third place ribbon.
The ISEF winner will receive a $200 check and trophy (9th - 12th grade project chosen).
Six “Best of Fair” projects will receive a $100 check each and a medallion. Three “Honorable Mention” projects will receive a $50 check and certificate.
The East KY Regional Science and Engineering Fair is affiliated with the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the most prestigious science fair for high school students in the United States. Its name is well-known among college and universities and the scientific community.
One project from the EKSC regional fair will advance directly to the ISEF competition. That competition will be held on March 26 in Richmond.
For more information, contact Susan Scott-Goble at, sscott0036@kctcs.edu, or, (606) 889-4766. Or visit the website: East KY Regional Science & Engineering Fair | BSCTC (kctcs.edu).