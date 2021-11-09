A local East Ridge High School senior will make her mark in the district’s history books when she graduates this spring.
Emily Lester, 17, of Elkhorn City, will graduate from the Big Sandy Community and Technical College with two associate degrees, in addition to her high school diploma from East Ridge High School. Then, she will make history as the first Pike County student to be admitted into the Appalachian College of Pharmacy’s doctorate of pharmacy (Pharm.D.) program right after graduating from high school.
“It’s definitely great,” she said, referring to her accomplishments. “It’s kind of overwhelming, really. I just hope to be taken seriously because I am very young. I feel like I am mature, and I deserve to be taken seriously. I am proud of myself, I’ve worked really hard and I’m just so thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had.”
Emily’s academic journey began when she applied for the district’s Early College Academy during the spring semester of her eighth grade year. The Early College Academy program allows students in the Pike County School District to attend classes at the Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Pikeville campus in order to earn an associate degree in arts, science or both and graduate with at least 60 college hours. Students who are enrolled in one of the district’s five high schools can apply for the program and enroll, and acceptance is a competitive process, with the selection committee examining GPA, ACT, attendance, extracurricular activities, community service and honors and awards, according to the district.
Typically, students apply for Early College Academy during the spring semester of their sophomore year of high school, and they begin taking classes during their junior and senior years of high school. Because Emily applied for the program in the spring semester of her eighth grade year, she said that BSCTC Chief Student Affairs Officer Jimmy Wright wanted to interview her to make sure she was mature enough to enroll in the program.
“I was like, ‘That is a great opportunity,’” Emily said. “I always want to be a step ahead of stuff so I decided to take on that task. (Wright) decided I was absolutely ready for it, and he could tell I was extremely motivated so he just allowed me to start taking them.”
Emily started taking classes in the summer, and she took one college class every semester until her junior year of high school, with most of those classes being online. Then, as a junior, she started taking classes solely at Big Sandy Community and Technical College as a full-time student, while only needing to take one mandatory class at East Ridge that year. Now, as a senior, Emily is taking solely college classes at BSCTC Monday through Thursday, and she will graduate this spring with about 80 credit hours.
East Ridge High School Principal Kevin Justice expressed his pride in Emily for her hard work, and he referred to her as the “model student.”
“I would be out of a job if all kids were like her,” Justice said. “She’s intrinsically motivated, and she works extremely hard. I’m very proud of her.”
Although Emily said the college classes keep her busy, she also participates in other activities outside of school, which include playing varsity volleyball, assisting her mother, Beverly Lester, with her volleyball coaching at Elkhorn City Elementary School and working with her father, Rob Lester, at his pharmacy, Elkhorn Drug.
Emily said that she wants to become a retail pharmacist like her father. After she completes the doctorate of pharmacy program at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, Emily said that she plans to continue working at Elkhorn Drug.
“That’s been my goal since eighth grade. I’ve geared my classes and everything I’ve done toward that,” she said, regarding the pharmacy field. “I was blessed to have a dad who was a pharmacist so I do get the inside look. I noticed how much my dad and my mom are just such a big part of the community, and that’s just what I really want to do. I just want to reach out and help as much as I can, and I think being a pharmacist gives him a lot of opportunities. He helps them medically and other ways, too.”
Rob graduated with a doctorate of pharmacy degree in 1997, and he has practiced in the field for about 24 years. He said that he and Beverly have never pushed their daughter to choose pharmacy as her career field, and she has always eventually found her way back to that field.
“(Pharmacy) is a hard field,” Rob said. “I think it’s under-appreciated for the level of education you have to have, and with the way the healthcare system is, she’s going into a hard field. We’ve never pushed her, but we’ve never stood in her way.”
He said that he has mixed feelings about Emily being accepted into the doctorate of pharmacy program. While he is extremely proud of her, he said, he feels sad that she will be leaving them to attend the program. However, Rob emphasized how special Emily is and how excited he is to see what her future holds.
“I have major mixed emotions, but we’re in the shadows if she needs us,” he said. “You have to let them be them. It’s hard, and all we can do is pick them up if they fall and listen if they want to talk. She is the most amazing 17-year-old you will ever meet. She’s such a Christian woman with such an amazing heart.”
Emily offered advice to children and young adults who are her age and who have dreams and aspirations of their own.
“It is possible,” she said. “People are like, ‘You can’t do that,’ but you absolutely can. It’s not going to be easy, definitely not easy, but if you have the drive and the motivation to do it, you can. I promise you that people will support you and that it will absolutely pay off in the end. It’s totally worth it.”