Late night on Dec. 10 into the early morning hours of Dec. 11, Western Kentucky experienced what many are calling an historic tornado event that, as of presstime, has claimed the lives of 64 people with over 100 others still unaccounted for and many injured.
Within hours after the tornadoes ripped through the western part of the commonwealth, organizations in Eastern Kentucky began relief efforts.
From fire departments to schools and churches, collections began to be sent to the affected areas.
Officials in the devastated areas are still accessing needs, collection efforts are already underway locally.
Schools throughout Eastern Kentucky have banded together to “Stuff the Bus.” School buses, stuffed with items, will caravan across the state to those in need.
Each school district has been assigned a certain item to collect. In Pike County and Pikeville Independent Schools, the item is toys.
People wishing to donate a new, unwrapped toy, may drop them off at any county school, at Pikeville Elementary/High School or at the county district office through Dec. 15.
Volunteer fire departments are also collecting needed items.
Two drop-off locations have been set up at Johns Creek and Feds Creek fire departments. Items needed include bottled water, non-perishable food items, toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, conditioner, etc.), baby supplies (formulas and diapers are in urgent need), blankets, tarps, gloves, etc.
Andrew Scott, mayor of the City of Coal Run, announced that trucks will soon be set up for collection of items. Those trucks will be set up at City Hall and at Walters Mazda Mitsubishi who reached out to Scott to offer their support along with the Coal Run Fire Department.
Pikeville Fire Department Chief Patrick Bentley said his department is on standby at this time.
“We are currently on standby for deployment to the region,” Bentley said. “We have personnel ready and prepared to respond to assist in the effort.”
Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett and incoming director Nee Jackson have been activated for deployment as part of the Incident Management Team (IMT).
“We’ve received our activation notice from the state,” Tackett said on Dec. 13. “We’ll be heading to Marshall County to assist in the effort.”
Numerous churches and non-profit organizations are also gathering supplies to take to the tornado victims, many who have lost everything.
Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is also standing by to offer any assistance they can.
“PMC is working with our regional partners to assess the best way to aid those affected by this terrible event,” PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn said in a statement. “We hope to have an announcement soon. Until then, please join us in praying for all affected by this tragedy.”
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster Dec. 11 for the counties affected just hours after a state of emergency was issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.