Eastern Kentucky Disaster Recovery Centers will have new operating hours beginning Sunday, Oct. 2.
The new hours are listed below:
Breathitt, Letcher, Perry, and Pike County Recovery Centers Have New Hours
Beginning Oct. 2, the following recovery centers will now be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays:
Breathitt County: Breathitt Library — 1024 College Ave., Jackson, KY 41229
Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center — 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
Perry County: Hazard Community College First Federal Center — 1 Community Dr., Hazard, KY 41701
Pike County: Dorton Community Center — 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Pikeville, KY 41501
Knott County Recovery Center to be closed Sundays
Beginning Oct. 2, the Knott County recovery center will continue to operate7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.
Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex — 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
Clay and Floyd County Multi-Agency Resource Centers
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Clay County will cease operations at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and reopen Monday, Oct. 3, as a Commonwealth-managed Multi-Agency Resource Center.
The hours of the Resource Center in Clay County will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clay County: Clay County Community Center — 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
The hours of the Resource Center in Floyd County will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Floyd County: Christian Appalachian Project Foley Community Center — 6134 KY- 80 Martin, KY 41649
Kentuckians who suffered damage from the July 26 flooding are encouraged to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to receive one-on-one assistance with their case. However, you do not need to go to a center to apply for federal assistance, find out about the status of your application, or obtain information on disaster programs.
You can find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline at, (800) 621-3362. Survivors of the July 26 floods are welcome to visit any of the centers to apply for federal assistance or get information on the status of their applications.
To apply for federal assistance, find out about the status of your application or obtain information:
• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service;
• Go online at DisasterAssistance.gov;
• Use the FEMA mobile app. Open the FEMA App on your smart phone and select “Talk to FEMA in person.”
For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.