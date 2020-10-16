The annexation of two pieces of property in Elkhorn City was addressed during a city council meeting Oct. 13.
Area 1 is in the Beaver Bottom area and Area 2 is Shop Branch Hollow.
Area 1 encompasses 1.28 acres more or less near the Beaver Bottom Spur of the CSX Railroad. Area 2 encompasses 67.82 acres more or less beginning at a point near the mouth of Chestnut Hollow.
The council voted unanimously for annexation of the two pieces of property in the first reading of the ordinance.
The council members also voted to observe Halloween trick-or-treat, door-to-door on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This differs from the plans addressed in the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting of Oct. 6 in which the county commissioners voted to cancel door to door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat style events. The court will be providing guidance for organizations which want to hold drive-through trick-or-treat events on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Elkhorn City Council will be meeting during a work session and special called meeting on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, and another special called meeting on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Additional action may take place during those meetings on these two issues.
Other issues that were tabled during the Oct. 13 meeting that will be discussed in the upcoming meetings included an ordinance regarding the board of assistance, the appointment of an ethics board and discussion of a restaurant tax ordinance.
