An amended water ordinance was passed by the Elkhorn City council after a second reading at the council’s Feb. 9 regular meeting.
The amended section of the ordinance was within section J-surcharges and states that every customer connection in the city will have a $2.50 surcharge added to their account every month.
In addition, each and every property where serviceable sewer connection is available but is not connected to the city sewer system “shall have a surcharge of $26.95 to their account each and every month.”
City Attorney Kyle Deskins reminded the council members that the changes to section J pertaining to surcharges were necessary due to the conditions within a loan to the city by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.
The council voted unanimously to approve the surcharges.
The council also approved to change the way the city conducts audits. The change would save the city money by having a full audit every other year.
“We are allowed, because of our size, to change the requirement from having an audit every year to every other year,” Deskins said. “In the off years where we don’t have a full audit, we can send a financial statement to the Department for Local Government.”
Another issue discussed again this month was the Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department and the role the city has regarding the funding and overseeing of purchases the fire department makes.
A proposed ordinance was withdrawn by council member Rob Lester without a reading after hearing from the Kentucky Fire Commission Auditor Jeremy Rogers.
Rogers explained the differences between a fire department being a chapter 95 entity, which the ECVFD currently is, and chapter 273 entity which would make the department a non-profit.
No further action was taken but a meeting will be scheduled between members of the city council, fire department officers and Rogers to further discuss the differences between the two chapters.
At presstime, no meeting date had been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.