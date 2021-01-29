During a special called meeting of the Elkhorn City council, members heard the first reading of an amendment to the water ordinance which will institute a surcharge
The change in the ordinance, as read by city attorney Kyle Deskins, says, “Section J Surcharges – Whereas the City of Elkhorn City received a loan for water and sewer construction through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) and whereas the terms of that loan require that certain language involving surcharges be included in the water rate ordinance and whereas the language was omitted in the water rate ordinance adopted by the City of Elkhorn City in 2015 and therefore, each and every sewer connection shall have a surcharge of $2.50 added to their account each and every month of service. Each and every property whereon a serviceable sewer connection is available for use but is not connected to the City of Elkhorn City sewer system shall have a surcharge of $26.95 added to their account for each and every month of service. The surcharges covered in this section shall be remitted to the KIA load by the city as set forth in the body of that loan. Effective date of all rates and charges herein given shall coincide with the date of the adoption of this ordinance and shall be reflected in charges for services rendered on or after this date.”
Deskins informed the council members that a second reading must be held before a final vote can occur.
Council member Rob Lester explained that this had to happen to be compliant with the terms of the loan.
“We didn’t have a choice on this,” Lester said. “This had to be done.”
Deskins affirmed saying, “This was pursuant to the terms of the loan through the KIA.”
The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the council is Feb. 9 and as of press time, no special called meeting had been scheduled.
Another issue brought up during the meeting was questions regarding the funding of the Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department.
Lester explained that since 2015, the fire department had to run their funding through the city.
“The City of Elkhorn is not going to touch the fire department’s funds,” Lester explained. “We’re working on an ordinance that I believe everybody will be great with.”
Lester suggested that the city council meet with the officers of the fire department to discuss the issues of funding.
“We need to hear from them and they need to hear from us,” Lester said. “The fire department is out of this world, they’re great.”
Lester said Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor has been researching grant monies that may be available for the fire department.
Lester suggested the meeting, however a date had not been set of press time.
