The Elkhorn City Council met Oct. 27 in a special called meeting for the second reading of a restaurant tax and the second reading of a board of assistance ordinance.
The restaurant tax ordinance would place a 3 percent tax of the gross amount of each sale.
The tax would apply to any fixed or mobile commercial establishment serving ready to eat foods.
This would apply to restaurants, coffee shops, cafeterias, short order cafes, luncheonettes, grills, tea rooms, sandwich shops, soda fountains, roadside stands, street vendors, catering kitchens and delicatessens.
The tax would exclude school cafeterias operated by the Pike County Board of Education and nonprofit organizations.
When the vote was taken, all council members present voted yes with the exception of Council member Cory Bailiff, who was not present, and Council member Roxanne Blankenship, who voted, “No,” on the measure.
Blankenship said after casting her, “No,” vote that she may vote for it later but not now, expressing concerns on the ordinance.
“The biggest concern is the low income rate of citizens in town and the hardship that a lot of people are already facing during this COVID with work situations, payments on bills they have,” Blankenship said. “Then we have property taxes coming up and Christmas.”
Blankenship did acknowledge that the tax won’t go into effect until Jan. 1.
Blankenship then brought up another issue factoring into her vote on the tax.
“We haven’t approved the budget,” Blankenship said. “I don’t know how we put this as a priority before we even approved a budget, we’re still working on the old budget from what I understand.”
Council member Rob Lester asked Mayor Mike Taylor to pick a date for a work session to work on the budget.
“I’ll try to figure out a date and do that,” Taylor said.
After approving the restaurant tax ordinance, the council moved to the only other item of business on the agenda, the Board of Assistance ordinance.
The ordinance would set up a board to help the citizens of Elkhorn City by staging and distributing food, medical supplies or any other aid that it may render.
The board will consist of five members who will be residents of Elkhorn City and nominated by the mayor and approved by a majority vote of the city council.
According to the ordinance as read, the board may accept donations of food, medical supplies or any other goods.
The board may, subject to the disapproval of the city council, appropriate available space in any of the buildings owned or operated by the City of Elkhorn City by consulting with the mayor. Any space appropriated shall not interfere with any governmental operations.
When the vote was taken, all council members present voted yes with the exception of Councilmember Roxanne Blankenship who voted no.
“I have nothing against anybody giving out any food to anyone in need,” Blankenship said. “But I cannot vote for this due to the fact there’s too much unclear about it and it wasn’t brought together until we saw the actual ordinance.”
Blankenship also stated she questioned the legality of the ordinance.
The ordinance passed with the majority voting for the ordinance.
As of presstime, no date has been set for a work session for the council to work on a budget.
