During the May 10 regular meeting of the Elkhorn City Council, the council voted to formally accept the resignation of former council member Cory Bailiff.
With the formal acceptance, the council will now present a name for a replacement in nomination at the June meeting and then vote on the nominee at the July meeting.
The council also heard a presentation by Roger Ford, president of Eureka Energy Corporation, regarding a solar proposal.
The proposal outlines that Eureka Energy would prepare a financial estimate for the equipment, design of the solar array, and submission of the finance application to the Appalachian Solar Finance Fund (SFF) at no cost to the city.
The SFF is supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity, Workplace and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative.
“POWER targets federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economies of America’s energy production,” Ford said. “This project is one of 57 awards across 184 coal-impacted counties receiving a total of $46.4 million.”
Ford’s plan proposes to install solar equipment for Elkhorn City Hall and/or the Elkhorn City Fire Department to help cut electricity costs to the city.
“The average estimated cost for the installation would be approximately $35,000 to $40,000,” Ford said. “If the city is successful in being awarded a grant from the SFF, the grant would be for up to complete funding for the installation of the solar systems.”
Local governments, school districts, certain non-profit organizations and commercial businesses are eligible to apply for funding.
According to the proposal, Eastern Kentucky bears the greatest burden of costs associated with utility rate increases. The proposal states that Boyd, Perry and Pike counties had the most expensive monthly bills in the state based on Energy and Environmental Cabinet data.
The council voted unanimously to allow Eureka Energy Corporation to write the grant application and apply for the SSF grant at no charge to the city.