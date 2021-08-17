During the Aug. 10 regular meeting of the Elkhorn City Council, Mayor Mike Taylor updated the council on the efforts to get an ambulance service in the city.
“We’ve been moving on several fronts to get an ambulance service back in Elkhorn City,” Taylor said. “We’ve talked with the Fleming-Neon ambulance service and we’re looking at a certificate of need.”
City leaders and community members have voiced concerns in recent months over the apparent lack of service being provided by Lifeguard ambulance service.
Of particular concern is the quality of service for the Landmark Nursing Home residents.
In a July 13 city council meeting, Debbie Hunt, administrator at Landmark, explained the problems the facility has had in scheduling patients to go to medical appointments and how the ambulance service has failed to transport some of the residents which has led to cancellations of appointments.
Elkhorn City Attorney Kyle Deskins informed the council of a statute regarding ambulance services in Kentucky.
“According to what I’ve seen in the statutes, you do not have to have a certificate of need,” Deskins explained. “It specifically says the city can contract an ambulance service; it does not say anything about having to jump through the same hoops that the regulations have.”
Taylor then talked about the nursing home situation in regards to ambulance needs.
“The nursing home all month of July, the service would not take a patient,” Taylor said. “there was one lady who had surgery and in August was scheduled to have the staples removed, the ambulance service cancelled a 10 a.m. appointment and said they would take her at 1 p.m. and then they canceled that appointment.”
Taylor said the family of the lady put her in a van and took her to her medical appointment.
Deskins explained that basically, the city can contract with a service for the city limits only and only deal with the statue then, the city can file for a certificate of need to handle outside the city limits according to the regulations.
“You have to have the EMTs certified training,” Deskins said. “You will still have to have at least two people in the ambulance, a driver and at least 1 EMT because you have to comply with those requirements.”
The council will continue to work on rectifying the situation regarding ambulance service in the city.