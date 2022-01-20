During the first Elkhorn City Council meeting of the new year, Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor and council members reflected on the achievements of 2021 and the expectations for 2022.
“We’ve sought out funding and grants and Elkhorn City has been fortunate to receive millions for water lines, sewer and other infrastructure improvements,” Taylor said. “And we will continue to seek more funding in the new year for more improvements.”
Even with the improvements, council members brought up the negative social media content.
“We get a lot of flak on social media,” councilman Rob Lester said. “But look, we’ve got a $750,000 modular clinic coming in here with Mountain Comprehensive Health Care, that’s a major investment here and it brings jobs too.”
Dave Sanders, city engineer, said this investment began about 10 years ago.
“It’s been a long road, but the council and the mayor kept working on this project and it’s coming to fruition,” Sanders said.
Taylor said the people on social media, some who don’t even live in the city, will always find something to gripe about but the truth is there are a lot of positive things going on in Elkhorn City.
“We’ve got a $3.2 million wastewater plant, we’ve got apartments in an old school, we’ve got businesses that opened and now Mountain Comp is coming in,” Taylor said. “There are a lot of positive things going on here and more to come.
“People don’t really understand that things don’t happen overnight,” Taylor said. “It takes time to put together grant applications, send them in and then we wait to see if we’re approved then we have to wait to get the money for a project.”
Council member Jacob Justice reported on behalf of the Broadband committee.
“Before Christmas, we received a request for a feasibility study which was already done but we had to redo it to make it more like an RFQ which is a request for qualifications and we got in before Christmas,” Justice explained. “As of Jan. 5, it had been in the paper for 19 days which is longer than it has to, and we’ve had one response from Eastern Telephone and Technologies.”
The council voted unanimously to allow Eastern Telephone and Technologies to begin the process of bringing broadband into the city.
Another issue the council discussed was the legality of condemnation of buildings and property.
Taylor informed the council that the state fire marshal has no authority to condemn, the city fire chief does.
City Attorney Kyle Deskins advised the council on how legal condemnation of buildings and property can take place.
“There are various ways you can do zoning,” Deskins said. “There is a process that’s already on the books with a codes enforcement board and you all are the ones to have the authority.”
“Instead of going through the court and doing all the preliminary steps, if the codes enforcement board is in place and once you all vote on it, then you just have to finish the process in the court,” Deskins said. “That way, you cut the court time in about half.”
No action was taken on any buildings or property during the meeting.