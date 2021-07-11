After not meeting for several months, the Elkhorn City council met in a special called meeting July 6 with the only item on the agenda being the first reading of the 2021-2022 budget.
The proposed city budget lists total revenue of $370,650 with a balance carryover of $112,000 bringing the total proposed city budget revenue to $482,650.
Total expenditures in the proposed budget are set at $482,650.
Among the highest sources of revenue listed in the proposed budget is the occupational tax at $120,000 which is down from the past two budgets when it was listed at $150,000.
Also, listed for the first time in the budget is revenue from the newly-installed restaurant tax which was enacted by the past council and is listed at $14,000.
Expenditures costing the most in the proposed budget are salaries and fringe benefits for city workers at a proposed $130,000 which is the same as last year's budget and actually lower than the 2019-2020 budget.
Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor suggested the creation of a ‘rainy day’ type account.
“I would like to see us put say $5,000 a month into an account,” Taylor said. “This money would only be used to meet matching grants when the city gets a grant but there’s an amount we have to meet to get it.
“Sometimes it’s tough to find the money for those matching or percentage grants,” Taylor explained.
No action was taken though on the Mayor’s suggestion.
Council member Mike Stacy made the motion to accept the first reading of the proposed budget which was seconded by council member Rob Lester.
Proposed budgets for both the Water and Sewer departments were also read for the first time.
The proposed water budget consists of water collections of $250,000 and a balance carryover of $13,250 for total revenue of $263,250 with total expenditures of the same amount.
The proposed sewer budget amounts to $275,000 with no balance carryover with total expenditures projected in the same amount.
The first reading of both budgets were approved unanimously after motions by Council member Rob Lester and seconds by Council member Mike Stacy.
The second reading of the proposed budgets will be held at the next regular council meeting July 13 at 7 p.m.