The Elkhorn City Council met April 12 for its first time since January. February and March meetings were cancelled due to illnesses according to Mayor Mike Taylor
During the 17-minute meeting, the council discussed its ongoing broadband project and the ongoing problem of the need for reliable ambulance service in the city.
Council member Jacob Justice provided an update of the Broadband project that on which the city is working with Eastern Telephone.
“There are three different phases, and each phase has several steps,” Justice said. “It’s not just one big approval for the entire project.”
Justice said that, in the first phase, the city will be getting TAP funding for materials for the first section.
“We will also be getting Center for Rural Development (CRD) funding and Scott Server is helping us big time,” Justice said. “So, we’re going to have to see how much this first phase is going to cost.”
Justice said that after the city sees how much federal funding, TAP funds and CRD funding are then the Pike County Fiscal Court will help the city with the remaining costs.
“We’re looking at a few years and several steps and we’ll have to stay on top of this project to ensure we continue to receive funding,” Justice explained. “The CRD ratings indicate that Elkhorn City is at the top of the list for this funding.”
A question regarding the need for an ambulance service was brought up in public comments.
“This is a lengthy process,” Taylor said. “We understand that they (the state) will be doing away with the certificate of need, and we won’t have to have that.”
Taylor said that even without having to get a certificate of need, it’s still going to be a lengthy process.
“All of our patients go to Pikeville Medical Center,” Taylor said. “And I’m going to approach PMC to see if they can help us get an ambulance up here.
“Since all the patients go to clinics or doctors at PMC, they’re benefiting from that,” Taylor said. “All they can tell me is either yes or no.”
The next meeting of the council is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 10.