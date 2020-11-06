There will be two new faces soon on the Elkhorn City council as two long-term council members were defeated in their reelection bids.
Lois Cantrell and Roxanne Blankenship lost their re-election bids in Tuesday’s general election.
Cantrell had served the citizens of Elkhorn City for over 20 years while Blankenship served for 18 years.
Cantrell and Blankenship will be replaced by Rocky Taylor and Jacob Justice.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Blankenship said she wanted to congratulate the winners and thank the voters.
“I would like to thank the voters who have supported me throughout the years,” Blankenship’s statement said. “My prayers are these men can work together to make Elkhorn City great again!”
Once sworn in, Justice and Taylor will join council members Rob Lester, Cory Bailiff, Mike Stacy and Roger Copley who all won their reelection races.
The vote totals for the race, with the top six taking seats on the council were:
Jacob D. Justice — 326
Lois E. Cantrell — 165
Robert Lester — 327
Rocky Taylor — 213
Roger Copley — 186
Allissa Kaye Johnson — 112
Reaford H. May Jr. — 58
Michael Stacy — 224
Cory Bailiff — 272
Roxanne M. Blankenship — 176
Dustin Hamilton — 146
