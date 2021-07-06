The Elkhorn City Council is scheduled to meet July 6 to discuss and conduct the first reading of their new operating budget.
This will be the first time the council has met since March.
Previous meetings scheduled had been postponed and later canceled due to illnesses and other reasons, such as scheduling conflicts and a family death.
Regular meetings of the council are normally held at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The city has also seen the change of city clerks as Suzanne Bailey left the position in June and Kendra Ratliff took over the position.
The first reading of the budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year will be held July 6 at 6:30 pm at City Hall and is open to the public.
Normally, county and municipalities budgets need to be approved by June 30.