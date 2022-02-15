An Elkhorn City man has been arrested and charged with one count of criminal littering after officials said a concerned citizen contacted authorities regarding illegal dumping of tires.
The alleged illegal dumping occurred in the Beaver community of Pike County.
David Michael Smith, 57, was arrested by Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton Feb. 12.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.
“Illegal dumping of anything will not be tolerated and that includes tires,” Jones said. “This type of activity makes it hard to promote tourism, it’s an environmental problem and it lowers property values in the area.
“County Attorney Kevin Keene is aware of this case and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Jones said. “We will continue to crack down on illegal dumping and I want to thank the concerned citizen who notified us of this situation.”
Keene said that in this particular case, a citizen came forward with photographic evidence.
“A lot of times these illegal dumps are in isolated areas of the county and it’s hard to get the evidence we need to prosecute but not this time,” Keene said. “This charge of criminal littering is a Class A misdemeanor which is punishable by up to a $500 fine and or 1 year in jail but in this case, I’m going to ask the judge to have the person clean up the dump too.
“The fiscal court, Judge Jones and I are going to go after these people who are dumping illegally aggressively,” Keene said. “This type of activity cannot and will not be tolerated.
An arraignment date for Smith has been set for 9 a.m., March 22.