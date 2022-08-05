An Elkhorn City man was indicted Aug. 3 on a charge of murder connected to his brother’s shooting death in May.
A Pike grand jury indicted Cody Anthony Cantrell, 36, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on a charge of capital murder in connection with the May 23 death of his brother, Adam Cantrell, and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault in connection with the alleged assault of his father.
Cody Cantrell’s alleged assault on his father, police have said, served as the catalyst for an altercation that turned deadly on May 23.
Kentucky State Police Det. Ryan Hamilton testified that he arrived at the scene to investigate and learned through witness statements that Cody Cantrell and his father, Anthony Cantrell, had gotten into an altercation inside the residence they shared, while Adam Cantrell was outside.
After the altercation, Hamilton testified, Cody Cantrell walked to the door of the residence and said to Adam Cantrell, “I just beat the (expletive deleted) out of your dad.”
Hamilton testified that the ongoing investigation has determined between two to three shots were filed during the course of the ensuing altercation, which left Adam Cantrell dead.
Cody Cantrell, Hamilton testified, told officers there was a struggle for the gun, but that was not confirmed through witness statements. Hamilton said that Cody Cantrell did have scratches around his neck consistent with being in an altercation.
Cody Cantrell’s public defender Joseph Layne said during that hearing that there may be a “viable self-defense case” in the incident.
Cody Cantrell remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since the shooting in May.