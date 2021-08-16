Several topics were discussed during the regular meeting of the Elkhorn City Council Aug. 10 including a rather abruptly called meeting by the mayor during the weekend that raised interest.
The meeting that has caused an uproar in Elkhorn was held Aug. 7 at the community center.
According to a Facebook post on the Elkhorn City, Kentucky page, a text message and voicemail went out saying that “Mayor Taylor would like to have a meeting with the men of the City at 2:30 especially if you have kids.”
Mayor Mike Taylor addressed that meeting and the ensuing controversy.
“I want to talk about something here,” Taylor said. “We had a meeting with some men and we get downgraded for everything on the computer because people ain’t got no heart for Elkhorn City and I’ll tell them that.
“I wish people would get some love in their hearts,” Taylor said. “We had an emergency here with a guy and there’s no telling what would have happened if he’d been in the house when the lady came back with her little dog.”
Taylor said the move wasn’t “political.”
“So I called a men’s meeting and it don’t matter what I do tonight they’ll be on there downgrading me again but I’m for Elkhorn city and everyone in Elkhorn City, “ Taylor said. “I don’t play politics, I’ll help anyone.
“I wouldn’t want my wife to go up and try to help that lady,” Taylor said. “We are going to have another meeting because I want everybody in the city to get involved.”
He also said he wanted to make sure that those who would do wrong in the city receive a message.
“I want them to know we mean business and there’s no room for them in our town,” he said.
Taylor said the impromptu meeting was to get a neighborhood watch started and let people know that people will be watching for anything out of the ordinary.
Taylor explained that when one police officer is on duty and they make an arrest, they have to transport the prisoner to the county jail in Pikeville.
“When the officer does that it leaves the city unprotected because we can’t hire an officer just to come straight in,” Taylor said. “And if the prisoner has something wrong with them then the officer has to take them to the hospital first and that may take three or four hours but it’s required and that’s what happens.”
Taylor said that’s the reason why when residents are out they need to keep a watch for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.
Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton told the council that the community will probably see more strange behavior going on.
“Meth is a huge drug here and in surrounding areas,” Sexton said. “You mix that, a stimulant with say alcohol which is a depressive, then psychosis and hallucinations occur more often.
“Our calls have increased on complaints like that,” Sexton said.
Sexton said he’s trying to schedule officers on overlapping shifts.
“What the mayor is saying is that the community getting involved with the police department is valid,” Sexton said. “With so few officers, it’s impossible to keep up without the community’s help.”
Taylor said another meeting will be held regarding the establishment of a neighborhood watch but no date has been announced for that meeting.