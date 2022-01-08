Elkhorn City officials left Jan. 4 to take a load of supplies to tornado victims in western Kentucky.
“The mayor wanted to show the folks in western Kentucky that their neighbors in Elkhorn City were thinking and praying for them,” Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton said. “We’ve been collecting these much-needed supplies for the past few weeks.”
But the amount of donated supplies exceeded any vehicle the city had to be able to transport it.
“We needed a larger vehicle than what we had to take all these items out to those people, many have lost everything they had,” Mayor Mike Taylor said. “The Elkhorn City Baptist Church found out we needed a larger van, and they graciously donated the use of one of theirs.”
“We’re taking cleaning supplies, paper towels and such along with water, wipes, diapers, shovels and blankets,” Taylor explained. “These are the items that they need most right now.”
But, just a couple of days before the Elkhorn City crew headed out to western Kentucky, areas in Pike County sustained devastating flash flooding.
“We’ve already started another collection effort for those folks,” Taylor said. “We’re collecting water and cleaning supplies at City Hall and after the guys get back from western Kentucky, we’ll load up and take supplies to the Belfry area.”
Taylor didn’t want to wait though to offer whatever help Elkhorn City can give the flash flood victims.
“We’re going over and taking our high-pressure washer shovels and push brooms to help the folks in Belfry or wherever they need us to help clean out flood mud,” Taylor said. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors. We’ve been on the receiving end of help when we’ve had disasters in Elkhorn City. People helped us, and we want to help others now.
“After all, we are all family,” Taylor said.