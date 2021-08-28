The Elkhorn City Council met in special session Aug. 24 to discuss a resolution regarding the Stillhouse Water Storage tank project.
The resolution between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is for the design and construction of the project.
During a July 21 meeting of the council, it was announced the city had received $457,500 in federal funding for the project.
The federal funding came from the Southern and Eastern Kentucky Section 531 program which was established by Congressman Hal Rogers in the Water Resource Development Act of 1996 which sets aside funding exclusively for improvements to publicly owned wastewater treatment and clean water systems in southern and eastern Kentucky through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“This resolution is needed to satisfy the requirements in receiving the federal funding,” Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said. “We are excited and thankful for this funding and the other funding avenues for this project.”
The federal funding for the project will help build a new 200,000 gallon water storage tank to avoid any future water outages and water pressure problems.
The resolution was approved unanimously.