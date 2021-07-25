Elkhorn City has been awarded nearly a half million dollars in federal funding for a water storage tank project.
U.S. Representative Hal Rogers and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced $2 million in federal funding for water and sewer projects July 21 which included $457,500 for Elkhorn City’s Stillhouse Water Storage Tank project.
The federal funds come from the southern and Eastern Kentucky Section 531 program that Cong. Rogers established in the Water Resources Development Act of 1996 which sets aside funding exclusively for improvements to publicly owned wastewater treatment and clean water systems in southern and Eastern Kentucky through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The funding for the Elkhorn City project will help build a new 200,000 gallon water storage tank to avoid future water outages and water pressure problems.
“We’re excited and thankful for the $457,500 announced by Cong. Rogers,” Mayor Mike Taylor said. “We’re also expecting another $120,000 from the ARC in matching funds for the project.”
According to David Sanders, city engineer for Elkhorn City, the new water storage tank will serve the residents for many years in the future.
“The majority of Elkhorn City’s 569 water customers are served by a single water tank located on Stillhouse Avenue,” Sanders said. “Due to the aged condition of the tank, our customers will be better served by replacing the tank instead of doing a major rehabilitation of the existing tank.”
Sanders also said water pressure issues experienced by customers in high elevations of the city will be alleviated by the placement of the new tank.
Taylor says the city has applied for and was awarded additional grant monies.
“We applied for over $1 million to refurbish our pump stations and lines,” Taylor said. “We’ve already received $590,000 of that and we’re waiting on the rest.”
Taylor also said the city will be applying for more grant money for radio read water meters that will help detect water leaks quickly at either the meter or in the line.
“We’ll be able to cut water loss in the city,” Taylor said of the new meters. “20 percent of our water loss is through the meters that are so old.”