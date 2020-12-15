The Elkhorn City Area Women’s Club hosted Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus Dec. 11 at the Elkhorn City Community Center for a safe, socially-distanced event intended to raise Christmas cheer.
Due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 mandates regarding large crowds, the annual Elkhorn City Christmas parade had to be canceled which disappointed the boys and girls, according to Women’s Club officials. But the women’s club decided to sponsor a drive thru event.
“We wanted to have this for the kids and give them a good Christmas,” said Dorothy Lynn Coleman, president of the club said. “We’ve done actually better this year than any year past on our donations from the community.”
Coleman expected more than 200 children to attend the drive thru event.
