Elkhorn City Women's Club will be hosting a drive-thru toy giveaway from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Community Center with special appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the Grinch. No one is allowed out of their vehicle.
President Leanne Coleman asked all members who can participate to please come out and help give out toys. She said she wishes to make this Christmas extra special for the extra special children.
