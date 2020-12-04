Two separate traffic stops within 24 hours resulted in drug arrests in Elkhorn City.
According to Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton, the first incident occurred Monday evening, November 30 after police received a complaint of a woman, Abigail Shortt of Pound, Virginia, being intoxicated and falling asleep in her vehicle at a local business.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered Shortt was under the influence of an unknown substance,” Sexton said. “We took her to Pikeville Medical Center and offered her a blood test.
“There was an item found in her vehicle that we obtained a warrant for,” Sexton said. “After obtaining the warrant, we found meth, heroin, suboxone, needles, glass pipes and other paraphernalia.”
Nearly 24 hours later, on Tuesday evening, Dec. 1,, a traffic stop for a tail light being out led to another drug-related arrest.
“When we stopped the vehicle, the people inside seemed nervous and seemed to be intoxicated,” Sexton said.
After confirming a warrant by Kentucky State Police on the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle.
“During the search, we found meth, several glass pipes, needles and suboxone,” Sexton said.
The officer took Melissa Davis of Pikeville into custody, Sexton said.
Chief Sexton said he’s seen a rise in complaints and arrests in the past few months.
“There’s a lot of misconceptions I believe, of DUI’s and alcohol related offenses actually lowering when alcohol is brought into a town,” Sexton said. “In our case in Elkhorn City, our numbers have risen.”
“It went from a 9 percent call volume, which is what we based our regulatory fee on back in 2019, up to 50+ percent,” Sexton said. “The call volume on alcohol related issues went up six times what it was before.
“In our experience with these alcohol-related calls, they’re also drug-related and warrant-related,” Sexton explained. “If we arrest someone for drugs, it usually involves alcohol and or warrants.”
Sexton said the call volume increase from the 9 percent to the 50+ percent occurred over a seven-month period.
