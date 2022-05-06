A deadly tragedy was averted during a car fire in Elkhorn City.
According to Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton, a call came in May 3 of a car fire at 386 Russell Street.
“The call stated a car had wrecked and caught on fire,” Sexton said. “Elkhorn police and fire were dispatched to the scene.”
Sexton said that, by the time emergency crews arrived, the flames were shooting up at least 6 feet high.
The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside the vehicle and was in immediate danger of being injured or worse, Sexton said.
A resident, Justin Quesenberry, who lived nearby went to see what had happened.
“I was watching TV when I heard a car kind of revving up and then I heard a big boom,” Quesenberry said. “I saw smoke coming out of the car then the flames,”
Quesenberry said that, in just a matter of minutes, the flames were shooting 6 feet high or higher.
“Smoke had filled the inside of the vehicle,” Quesenberry said. “Some ladies were screaming that the driver was still inside.”
Quesenberry said a man broke out the back glass, but the smoke was still too thick to see inside.
“I broke out the side window with a cinder block and it was like God blew a breath as the wind swept through and I could see a man with a ball cap inside,” Quesenberry said. “His arms were on fire.”
Quesenberry said that the man, a friend of his, looked at him and he knew he only had seconds to act. While reaching in through the fire himself, he pulled the man through the passenger side window.
“He was in pretty bad shape,” Quesenberry said. “I knew I had to do something or else this man was going to die.
Sexton said the driver was taken to the hospital with severe burns and other injuries. The unidentified man’s condition is unknown.
“That man would have most likely died if it wasn’t for Quesenberry,” Sexton said.
Quesenberry suffered minor injuries in the incident.