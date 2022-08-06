After unprecedented flooding ravaged areas of Pike County just two weeks before school was set to start, individuals and organizations alike have answered the call for help.
Tiffany Caudill, a teacher at Millard Elementary School, said she was devastated when she saw the news of the flooding and the destruction that came with it.
“When the flood happened, I was distraught about the families that were going through such loss,” Caudill said. “I also thought how school is due to start next week and how some families already have a tight budget with back to school shopping and now, with the flooding, it would be the last thing on everyone’s mind.”
Inspired by the Angel Tree and Adopt-a-Senior programs, Caudill created an Adopt-a-Student Pike County program, where sponsors from around the area could help Pike County kids who were affected by the flood.
“Being a teacher, my mind is always thinking about what I can do to help the students in my community,” she said. “I thought to create this project to give the students their basic essentials and some back to school items to lessen the parent’s burden and give (the kids) something to look forward to when everything seems to have crumbled around them.”
Caudill made a Facebook group called Adopt a Student - Pike County where she could list information about the children in need, such as their age, gender, clothing sizes and preferred backpack color. A separate post was made for each child, and under each post people could offer to sponsor each child.
The sponsors were required to purchase one backpack and fill it with one outfit, one pack of socks, one pack of underwear and five school supply items. The sponsors were welcome to add anything extra if they wished to do so.
Sponsors were also asked to make generic backpacks for children who may not have been able to reach out via Facebook or phone to join the program.
Caudill had help from her family, Girl Scout leader Diane Sykes, and a number of local sponsors who helped with drop-off and distribution of the backpacks which include: Bebo’s Auto Repair of Elkhorn Creek, The Boutique 116 of Elkhorn City, Sew Cute of Elkhorn City, Appcycled of Pikeville, Millard Elementary School, Elkhorn City Church of Christ, Fords Branch Church of Christ and Coal Run Church of Christ.
“I just wanted to do a little bit and I know a lot of people in the area were wanting to help also,” said Caudill. “So that was just a little outlet for us to get help where it exactly needs it.”
Capital City Cares of Frankfort is also helping flood victims with back to school supplies in another effort to help students, according to Alisa Hurley, Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) coordinator at Dorton Elementary.
After Katherine Bennett reached out to the school wishing to help, Hurley sent a list of the needs of the affected children, such as clothing and shoe sizes as well as a backpack color preference.
“This program is wonderful,” Hurley said. “It’s providing things that our children need.”
Much like Caudill’s program, along with the backpacks full of specific sizes from the list provided, Capital City Cares is also making up generic backpacks for any children who may not have been able to be contacted by the school.
Hurley also said the FRYSC Coalition of Kentucky is working with school districts in other parts of the state to offer help, as well. The regional program managers are working to start a project where an entire district can sponsor one of the centers that have been helping those affected by the flood. This program would allow the sponsoring district to offer resources to the center to help with back to school supplies.
Hurley expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support for the community.
“It has been phenomenal,” she said. “The amount of people that have contacted us or the school district wanting to help.”