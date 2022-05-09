The Center for Rural Development has selected eight Pike County students to particiapte in its summer leadership programs.
Rogers Scholars
Two high school sophomores from Pike County will join students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. Aneesh Sharma, of Pikeville Independent, is the son of Dr. Sharma & Dr. Sahasi, of Pikeville. Elaina Tackett, of Shelby Valley High School, is the daughter of Sancha and Joe Tackett, of Jenkins.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“The Center’s Youth Programs are unique opportunities for our young leaders to explore what’s next for them in education and through service to their communities,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “The programs give them the tools they need in order to thrive in their personal goals and how to make an impact in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars Program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students must complete a community service project in their hometown.
The 2022 Rogers Scholars Program will take place on June 5-10 on the campus of Morehead State University and July 24-29 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and food is provided at no cost to participants.
Rogers Explorers
Four 8th graders from Pike County were selected for the 17th annual Rogers Explorers Program — From Belfry Middle School, Meredith Justice and Marielle Restar; from Dorton Elementary, Maggie Tackett; and from Pikeville Independent, Emily Werth.
Justice is the daughter of Kandi and Ray Justice, of South Williamson. Restar is the daughter of Mary and Lee Restar, of Forest Hills. Tackett is the daughter of Jessica and Barry Tackett, of Dorton. Werth is the daughter of Lori and Eric Werth, of Pikeville.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute
Two Shelby Valley High School 9th graders were selected for the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute — Taylor Akers and Keira Newsom.
Akers is the granddaughter of Jo Shaffer, of Jenkins. Newsom is the daughter of Mike and Erika Newsom, of Pikeville.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture — from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partners with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams will compete in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team will earn a scholarship from EKU.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call, (606) 677-6000.