WEST LIBERTY — On Wednesday, April 27, representatives from the Johnson County-based East Kentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute joined elected officials and private sector representatives from the manufacturing industry to break ground on the institute’s new facility at the East Kentucky Correctional Complex.
The new institute, funded by an approximately $3 million Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization grant, seeks to expand opportunities for those incarcerated at the facility, according to eKAMI President Kathy Walker, as well as create an economic attractant for recruitment at major companies throughout the nation.
Johnson County resident and eKAMI student Victoria Legg spoke to those gathered at the event about what she called her “checkered past,” which included time incarcerated and struggling with addiction in her recent past.
"Upon completion of this program, the employment opportunities for us are limitless and worldwide. Numerous companies are eager to hire a prestigious eKAMI graduate because they know they will be working with people that are more knowledgeable about the industry than your average technical graduate," Legg said in her speech. "Thanks to eKAMI, I am given hope that my future will no longer be dictated by my checkered past. Everyone is redeemable, so long as they want it for themselves, and ahead of me is a future that I had never dreamt possible."
Legg went into more detail about her struggles, stating that, regardless of her having achieved an associate's degree, she had never felt she had many options to move forward until she came in contact with eKAMI.
“I’ve made countless regretful decisions, all of which I'd give anything to go back and take back,” she said. “But, as we all know, that is not an option. But what is an option, the only option, is to continue to keep our heads held high, and strive for a better future for ourselves.
Legg said she knew eKAMI was different as soon as she arrived there.
“Prove to them you have the drive and determination, to go and succeed and they will all go to the ends of the earth to ensure you are victorious,” she said. “Keep in mind, though, that this program is not for the faint of heart. The agenda is structured much like the military, and holds all students accountable for their actions. Students are given high standards to uphold inside and outside of the classroom. Punctuality, integrity, respect and professionalism are just a few of the many traits instilled in every eKAMI student."
Walker also addressed the crowd, calling the day exciting as she explained the goal of the new facility.
"For us today, the word groundbreaking is much more than literally digging up ground," Walker said. "It stands for the groundbreaking opportunity, to secure 21st century training, and high paying jobs, for individuals as they transition back to civilian life. It stands for groundbreaking compassion, that will give hope to those who are committed to making the most of a second chance. To realize the potential of achieving the American dream for themselves and their families. It stands for the groundbreaking investment, wisdom, hard work and collaboration among many federal, state, local and private sector partners."
Also speaking at the event were AutoGuide Mobile Robots Field Service Manager Tharan Green, AutoGuide Mobile Robots CEO Tim Moriarty, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey, Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex Warden James David Green, Gov. Andy Beshear and his Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins.
Green echoed many of the sentiments of Legg and expounded upon them, stating that opportunities such as these for those with criminal records or currently incarcerated were important in giving these individuals a second chance in life and to keep them away from the temptation of a lifestyle that might lead to further incarceration.
Moriarty said automation would be an important part of the production industry that would only grow and that innovation in automation was a harbinger of an upcoming skill gap that would see millions of jobs unfilled in the next decade as the industry's growth outpaced its pool of qualified employees.
"The 21st century manufacturing workforce will need to know how to mount a robot so it's stable and doesn't shake, you still need to figure out the best way to pick up a workpiece and you need to understand how to optimize the setup and make sure it will be reliable,” Moriarity said. “To achieve the full potential of collaborative automation, the world is going to need a whole lot of these skilled people. That's why we're excited about programs like eKAMI. Within a few years, we believe there will be a thriving new trade in an automation craftsperson, with growing employment and great future potential. Programs like eKAMI and now, eKAMI at West Liberty, are where those people will come from."
The event concluded with a robot, complete with grabbing tools built by eKAMI students in the institute's existing Johnson County facility, digging the first golden shovel-full of dirt at the new site.