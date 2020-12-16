The East Kentucky Dream Center is helping families in need this Thursday, Dec. 17, with a special holiday event called “Hometown Christmas.”
EKDC has partnered with the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire Department, along with several other donors, to collect food boxes and toy donations from families and businesses across the region.
These food boxes and toy donations will be given away to families who have requested help or that have been recommended by local Family Resource Youth Service Center personnel. The event will start at noon on Dec. 17 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
EKDC Executive Director Rachel Campbell Dotson said that the EKDC is a faith-based non-profit organization that works to diligently fill the needs of those hurting in the community due to poverty and job loss, and this is another way that they can do that while also spreading Christmas cheer to families in need.
“Our goal is to remind families that even though this year has been one of struggle and fear, there is hope,” Dotson said. “We want families struggling to receive a full food box and for their child to have something for Christmas. No child needs to be forgotten, especially at Christmas.”
Dotson said that this giveaway event is a way for the organization to continue its tradition of helping families in need every Christmas season, while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.
In the past, she said, the organization hosted an event called “Affordable Christmas.” During this past event, she said, they would team up with Connection Church to hold a candle-lit dinner for these families in need in order to provide them with hot meals. After this dinner, she said, the children would complete a Christmas craft while the parents would shop for a toy for each child.
Dotson expressed her gratitude for the local support that the EKDC has received while planning the “Hometown Christmas” giveaway event this year.
“As we gear up for Thursday's giveaway event, our slogan ‘Live Local, Support Local, Love Local’ has a much deeper meaning,” she said. “The support we've received from our hometown is incredible.”
